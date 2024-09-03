Southern still trying to work out the kinks in a new offensive system

Lake Charles - Southern's offense wasn't as poised as some may have hoped heading into the season. In their week one loss to McNeese, the Jags had less than 200 total offensive yards.

Offensive Coordinator Mark Frederick put an emphasis on the run game this off season, but Southern was only able to rush for 66 yards against the Cowboys.

On the same note, quarterback Noah Bodden showed flashes of skill and ability, but costly turnovers and missing on targets costs the Jags in some drives.

Bodden completed 12 of 26 passing attempts for 118 yards and one interception in the red zone that could have put more points on the board for Southern.

The Jags struggled to finish in the red zone outside of their lone touchdown in the second quarter.

"We blew some opportunities, but again, you know, he did some good things. But you know, when you're down in the red zone, or green zone, as we call it, we got to finish. Can't turn the ball over, but at the same token, you know, made some plays, kept some things alive. There's some times where you see when we do things well and and plays that we have explosive plays. And then, you know, then there's times where, you know, we still, it looks like sometimes we still trying to work out, work out the kinks. But, I mean, we got to execute just mental stuff, you know, guys trying to make plays, guys trying to make plays. So the effort is there. We just got to trust what we see," head coach Terrence Graves said after the season opening loss.

Southern will have to go back to the drawing board and clean things up offensively as they prepare for their home opener against Savannah State on Saturday.

That game is set to kick off at 6 p.m. at A.W. Mumford Stadium. It will not be on TV, but fans can watch a live stream of the game on HBCU Go.