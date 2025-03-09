67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern men's basketball wins regular season finale, clinches outright SWAC title

1 hour 10 minutes 42 seconds ago Saturday, March 08 2025 Mar 8, 2025 March 08, 2025 10:57 PM March 08, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - The Southern men's basketball team bounced back from a loss Thursday to win the SWAC regular season title outright Saturday.

The Jaguars had already clinched a share of the conference championship and the top seed at the conference tournament next week. Still, they needed Saturday's 71-57 win over Alabama A&M to finish a full game ahead of Jackson State in the conference standings.

Southern finishes the regular season at 20-11 overall and 15-3 in SWAC play.

The Jaguars will begin their SWAC tournament run in Atlanta on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

The Southern women's basketball team lost their regular-season finale Saturday against Alabama A&M.

The Jaguars, who already clinched the No. 1 seed in the SWAC tournament, fell to 15-3 in conference play after a 48-35 loss to the Bulldogs.

Trending News

The Southern women will also start their SWAC tournament on Wednesday, playing in a quarterfinal at 5:30 p.m.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days