Southern men's basketball wins regular season finale, clinches outright SWAC title
BATON ROUGE - The Southern men's basketball team bounced back from a loss Thursday to win the SWAC regular season title outright Saturday.
The Jaguars had already clinched a share of the conference championship and the top seed at the conference tournament next week. Still, they needed Saturday's 71-57 win over Alabama A&M to finish a full game ahead of Jackson State in the conference standings.
Southern finishes the regular season at 20-11 overall and 15-3 in SWAC play.
The Jaguars will begin their SWAC tournament run in Atlanta on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
The Southern women's basketball team lost their regular-season finale Saturday against Alabama A&M.
The Jaguars, who already clinched the No. 1 seed in the SWAC tournament, fell to 15-3 in conference play after a 48-35 loss to the Bulldogs.
The Southern women will also start their SWAC tournament on Wednesday, playing in a quarterfinal at 5:30 p.m.
