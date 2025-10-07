Southern looks for their first SWAC victory this weekend after coming off of their second bye week

BATON ROUGE - After having a week to rest and recover, the Southern Jaguars are back in game preparation as they travel to play Bethune-Cookman this week.

Southern's record isn't ideal at 1-4 on the season, but they're trying to avoid an 0-2 start in SWAC play. A win over the Wildcats will put them in a better position.

In order to get the win in Daytona, the Jags have to fix the self inflicted wounds that led to their previous four losses. Southern was in the lead over Jackson State just before halftime. A costly interception put the momentum back into the hands of the Tigers and they didn't look back, beating Southern 38-13.

Southern is spending time in practice on eliminating those mistakes and capitalizing on big moments. They're also trying to better their fundamentals, like tackling.

In the Boombox Classic, the Jags gave up 197 rushing yards and 337 passing yards. That defensive performance will not work against Bethune-Cookman who ranks in the top five in every offensive statistic in the conference.

Southern will head to Daytona Beach on Friday and are set to kick off with the Wildcats at 2 p.m. on Saturday. The game will be live streamed on SWAC TV.