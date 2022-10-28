66°
Southern football fans won't be able to redeem third-party tickets for JSU game

By: Logan Cullop

JACKSON, Miss. - The Jackson State Athletics Department announced Wednesday that tickets purchased through third-party groups will not be honored for the upcoming Southern University football game. 

With kickoff for the much-anticipated game only three days away, many Jaguar fans are concerned if they will be allowed through the gates of Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday. 

Anyone with tickets can call Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium at (601) 354-6021 to check the validity. 

