Southern falls to Jackson State 27-14
BATON ROUGE - Much like last week against Alabama State, the Southern offense started off blazing hot but could barely muster a sizzle the rest of the way against SWAC rival Jackson State on Saturday.
After taking on early lead on a Harold Blood touchdown pass to August Pitre, the Jaguar offense would score just one more touchdown the rest of the way in the 27-14 loss to Jackson State.
JSU's Desmond Moutrie knotted the score with a 15-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter. Jackson State took the lead for good on Rico Powers' 63-yard catch-and-run score later in the quarter.
Andre Hunt raced 75 yards for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter to put the finishing touches on Jackson State's 27-14 victory over Southern on Saturday night.
Hunt's run came on the first play from scrimmage after the Jaguars had closed to within 20-14.
The Tigers (2-1, 1-1), the defending champions in the Southwestern Athletic Conference, picked up their fourth straight win over Southern (0-2) in the Jaguars' conference opener.
Irv Mulligan's 21-yard touchdown run put the Tigers up 20-7 with 9:01 remaining in the third quarter.
