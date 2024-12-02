Latest Weather Blog
Southern defensive end Ckelby Givens named SWAC Co-Defensive Player of the Year
BATON ROUGE - As the regular season comes to an end, the awards start rolling in for college football. On Monday, the South Western Athletic Conference (SWAC), honored players and coaches from around the conference.
Southern defensive end Ckelby Givens was named Co-Defensive Player of the Year.
Givens, a junior at Southern, has accounted for 27 tackles for loss and 11 sacks this year for the Jags. He has helped the Jags defense become one of the best in the conference.
Southern ranks in the top five in almost every major defensive statistic, and they're ranked first overall at defending the pass.
Givens was named the preseason Defensive Player of the Year back in July.
Southern will face rival Jackson State in the SWAC Championship game on Saturday at 1 p.m. The game will be at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium and will be televised on ESPN2.
