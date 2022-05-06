Latest Weather Blog
Southeastern University police ID man arrested in campus abduction, rape
HAMMOND - Police arrested a Jackson, Miss., man in connection with the on-campus abduction and rape of a Southeastern Louisiana University student Thursday morning.
Demetris Harris, 19, was booked with aggravated kidnapping, first-degree rape and possession of a firearm, the university said.
Harris, who is not a student at the university, randomly picked his victim as he drove through campus around 8 a.m., Southeastern Police Chief Michael Beckner told WWL-TV.
The kidnapping happened near North Oak and West Dakota streets around 8 a.m. The victim told police the man took out a gun during the encounter. Shortly after the crime, the university released an image of the vehicle the suspect used and a brief description of him.
The university said officers with the Hammond Police Department and Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office found Harris about four hours later at an apartment complex off of Highway 51.
Trending News
"I'm glad that we got somebody in custody quickly, but when you have an incident like this, one is too many," Beckner told WWL. "You want that number zero."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Nick Trullier's passing is hitting hard for everyone that knew him
-
Denham Springs welcomes hometown hero Nick Tullier
-
Hundreds of murder cases still awaiting trial in Baton Rouge due to...
-
Family of Matthew Gerald reflects on deadly ambush targeting law enforcement in...
-
Nick Tullier, deputy wounded in 2016 ambush, has passed away; see his...
Sports Video
-
BRCC baseball set to host Region XXIII Tournament
-
Zachary baseball using 15 seniors to help turn season around
-
Catholic beats Jesuit 8-2 to win first state Lacrosse title
-
Southern's Ja'Tyre Carter first Jaguar drafted since 2004
-
Ja'Tyre Carter trying to become first Southern Jaguar drafted in NFL since...