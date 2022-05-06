Southeastern University police ID man arrested in campus abduction, rape

HAMMOND - Police arrested a Jackson, Miss., man in connection with the on-campus abduction and rape of a Southeastern Louisiana University student Thursday morning.

Demetris Harris, 19, was booked with aggravated kidnapping, first-degree rape and possession of a firearm, the university said.

Harris, who is not a student at the university, randomly picked his victim as he drove through campus around 8 a.m., Southeastern Police Chief Michael Beckner told WWL-TV.

The kidnapping happened near North Oak and West Dakota streets around 8 a.m. The victim told police the man took out a gun during the encounter. Shortly after the crime, the university released an image of the vehicle the suspect used and a brief description of him.

The university said officers with the Hammond Police Department and Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office found Harris about four hours later at an apartment complex off of Highway 51.

"I'm glad that we got somebody in custody quickly, but when you have an incident like this, one is too many," Beckner told WWL. "You want that number zero."