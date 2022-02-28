Southeastern's sharp shooter Ryan Burkhardt fueling Lions postseason run

HAMMOND - After a disappointing 2021 campaign, southeastern head coach David Kiefer knew exactly what he needed in the portal, a shooter

"We went out and signed one of the best. Obviously, I'm biased one of the best shooters in the country. We saw a perfect fit to the puzzle. We had a lot of print playmaking guards and bigs that can pass and get to the room but we needed somebody that could stretch the defense. Since I've been an assistant coach here and head coach here, we've never had anybody shoot 40% from the perimeter, and to have a guy that's done that for years of college was was huge thing," said Southeastern head coach David Kiefer.

After hitting 130 threes in four years at North Florida. Ryan Burkhardt wanted a new challenge. So he took a shot on the portal.

"Talking with you know, the coaches here. Felt like it was a good fit and you know, there's a good team coming this way and a real chance to win the Southland and go to the you know, go dancing," said Burkhardt.

"I actually played against Ryan. When I went to Jacksonville my first two years of high school he's a he's a pure shooter, laser sharp shooter. He knows where to where to get good shots," said teammate Jailyn Hinton.

Burkhardt was the perfect fit. And with this spacing Southeastern not only has broken a school record for threes, but is top 25 in the country in assist. The Lions have hit 271 threes that 16 away from being a conference record.

"Whenever you get in that go mode where it's just everything that you know seems to go in the rims 10 feet wide. It's a there's nothing really like it in sports," Burkhardt said.

But it's not the records that the lions are after.

"We got one goal on our mind and that's, you know, winning the conference championship and getting into play tournament," said Kiefer.

Southeastern is trying to make the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2005.