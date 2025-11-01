Latest Weather Blog
Southeastern Louisiana University hosts the Lion Up Recovery program's Roomie's Merry Market
HAMMOND - Southeastern Louisiana University kicked off the holiday season with the Lion Up Recovery program's Roomie's Merry Market.
The market features over 80 local vendors, including boutiques, gourmet food, art and holiday decor, and offers several festive activities, like photos with Santa, live music from a KSLU Radio DJ and a concert from the Southeastern Community Music School.
The Lionettes Dance Team will also host a Holiday Dance Workshop on Sunday at 11:45 a.m. where kids ages 5-13 will learn a festive dance routine to perform for the crowd at 3:45 p.m.
The two-day shopping event will take place on Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Nov. 2 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
All proceeds from the event will go towards scholarships and programming for students in the Lion Up Recovery program.
