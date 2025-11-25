73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Southeastern Lions in FCS Playoffs following big win over Nicholls

HAMMOND - The Southeastern Lions are in the FCS Playoffs following a big win over Nicholls last week. 

The Lions beat the Colonels 38-26 on Thursday. 

Southeastern will play Illinois State in the first round of the playoffs Saturday at 12 p.m. in Strawberry Stadium in Hammond. Both teams are tied in the latest FCS ranking at No. 17. 

You can watch the game on ESPN+. 

