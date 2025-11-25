73°
Latest Weather Blog
Southeastern Lions in FCS Playoffs following big win over Nicholls
HAMMOND - The Southeastern Lions are in the FCS Playoffs following a big win over Nicholls last week.
The Lions beat the Colonels 38-26 on Thursday.
Southeastern will play Illinois State in the first round of the playoffs Saturday at 12 p.m. in Strawberry Stadium in Hammond. Both teams are tied in the latest FCS ranking at No. 17.
Trending News
You can watch the game on ESPN+.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man arrested after police allegedly find 550 grams of weed, more than...
-
Pentagon says it's investigating Sen. Mark Kelly for video urging troops to...
-
Judge dismisses Comey, James indictments after finding that prosecutor was illegally appointed
-
Restrictions in place ahead of Bayou Classic in New Orleans
-
DA Hillar Moore says his department faces smallest budget since 2020 with...