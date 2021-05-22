Southeastern drops Saturday doubleheader to Houston Baptist

HAMMOND, La. – Southeastern Louisiana dropped a pair of games to Houston Baptist, 3-1 in seven innings and 4-3, Friday in Southland Conference action at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field.

With the losses to the Huskies (14-37, 11-26 SLC), Southeastern (29-22, 21-17 SLC) sits in a tie for third place in the conference standings.

Seeding in the upcoming 2021 Southland Conference Baseball Tournament, presented by GeoSurfaces, will not be finalized until after the completion of Saturday’s conference slate. The Lions will be seeded anywhere from fourth to seventh.

Both the series and the regular season conclude with a single game Saturday at 2 p.m. against HBU and it will be broadcast on ESPN+.

The regular-season finale can also be heard in the Hammond area on the flagship station of the Southeastern Sports Radio Network – KSLU 90.9 FM – in addition to online at www.LionSports.net/ListenLive and via both the Lions Gameday Experience and TuneIn Radio apps.

Other options to follow the action this weekend include live statistics or the @LionUpBaseball Twitter account. Links to audio, video and stats are available on the baseball schedule page at www.LionSports.net.

GAME ONE – Houston Baptist 3, Southeastern 1 (7 innings)

Southeastern broke through, taking a 1-0 lead in the fifth inning of a strange game as the two teams combined for nine hits through the first two-and-a-half innings without scoring a run.

In the fifth, designated hitter Rhett Rosevear drew a one-out walk and later scored from first base on Eli Johnson’s RBI double down the left-field line.

The Huskies immediately answered in the top of the sixth. After starting pitcher Brennan Stuprich hit the leadoff batter with a pitch, HBU produced a single and dropped down a sacrifice bunt to get the tying run home.

A two-out, two-run home run in the top of the seventh off reliever Cole Hoskins (2-2) proved to be the difference in the contest.

HBU starting pitcher Daxton Tinker (2-4) tossed a complete game, earning the win. He allowed one run on six hits and one walk, striking out four batters. Hoskins suffered the loss, allowing two runs in 1.1 innings pitched.

GAME TWO – Houston Baptist 4, Southeastern 3

The Huskies capitalized on the momentum from the first game, jumping out to an early 1-0 lead in the first.

Southeastern tied up the game in the third inning on back-to-back, two-out doubles by Evan Keller and Tyler Finke.

Back-to-back singles leading off the fifth by Gaby Cruz and Matt Taylor put runners on the corners. Pinch-runner Kenneth Bell III scored from third on Nick Ray’s sacrifice bunt to put the Lions on top, 2-1.

Once again, HBU answered immediately after Southeastern gained the lead. The Huskies picked up a pair of runs off reliever Hunter O’Toole in the sixth, taking a 3-2 lead.

Jacob Burke tied the game in the bottom of the inning, launching a one-out, solo home run to left-center field.

The Huskies regained the lead in the seventh with three hits off reliever Trey Harrington (1-2).

HBU reliever Andrew Reitmeyer (3-4) earned the win, allowing one run in four innings of work. Harrington suffered the loss, allowing one run in 1.1 innings pitched.

Finke (2-for-4) and Keller (2-for-4) picked up a pair of hits each for the Lions.