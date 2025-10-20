78°
South Fork Elementary student airlifted to hospital
DENHAM SPRINGS — An elementary school student in Denham Springs was airlifted to a hospital Monday morning.
South Fork Elementary School posted on Facebook that air med was landing at the school to transport the student to the hospital.
The school did share that the child's parent was there, but did not provide any further details.
WBRZ has reached out for more information.
