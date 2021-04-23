Sources: Kim Mulkey, LSU nearing deal for Louisiana homecoming

BATON ROUGE – LSU could announce as early as next week its replacement for LSU women’s hoops coach Nikki Fargas and sources have insinuated it will be Kim Mulkey.

The bombshell hire would send waves through the sports community, bringing Mulkey home to south Louisiana.

Mulkey was born in Tickfaw and attended Louisiana Tech where she was later an assistant coach. Mulkey is the head coach at Baylor.

She has coached Baylor to three national titles and won championships as both a player and coach at Louisiana Tech.

Fargas, WBRZ has reported, is in line to leave LSU and join the Las Vegas Aces, the city’s WNBA team. She’ll be the organization’s president.

Fargas makes about $700,000 at LSU; Mulkey takes home more than $2 million at Baylor.

The Advocate, which reported details of the possibility first Friday, called hiring Mulkey “the most significant hire in [Athletic Director Scott Woodward’s] two-year tenure.”

WBRZ Sports Director Michael Cauble reported Friday, sources said details of a deal with Mulkey could be revealed next week.