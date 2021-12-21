Some state workers now under mask mandate amid Omicron spread in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - Many state workers will return to work after the holidays to an office mask mandate.

In newly-updated COVID emergency orders revealed Tuesday afternoon, Governor John Bel Edwards said he added a provision "allowing all state government agencies to require mask wearing."

The order comes amid a rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

State agencies that fall under the Governor's Cabinet - those agencies with a boss appointed by the governor - will require masks of employees and visitors starting this week, according to details released Tuesday afternoon.

In addition to the Governor’s public health order, the Louisiana Department of Health revised COVID recommendations amid holiday travel, which include include getting vaccines and boosters, masking indoors around people who don't live in the same household and getting tested regularly.

There are COVID-19 test sites throughout Louisiana. Visit ldh.la.gov/covidtesting or call 211 to find a test site near you.

The mask mandate for state workers could expire January 19, 2022.