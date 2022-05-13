69°
Latest Weather Blog
Some roadways closed in Ascension Parish due to heavy rainfall Friday
A handful of roadways in Ascension Parish were closed off to traffic as due to highwater Friday afternoon.
Check out the list of closures below.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: Tesla crashes into building, driver says brakes failed
-
Nightly lane closures coming as work on College Drive flyover progresses
-
Livingston Parish council approves moratorium, halting new development for 60 days if...
-
Future of controversial anti-abortion bill uncertain after lawmakers vote to amend it
-
BR firefighter facing neighborhood drainage, road issues turns to 2 On Your...