Some first responders in the capital area get second dose of COVID vaccine

BATON ROUGE - First responders are starting to get their second shot of the two-part coronavirus vaccine. It serves as an added layer of protection to keep themselves and others safe.

"If we're not safe, we can't keep the public safe," Captain Michael Munn with the Baton Rouge Fire Department said.

For a few minutes, Captain Munn stepped away from his daily routine to get his second dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine. As a first responder, he says navigating the pandemic can be tough.

"With this virus, you can't look at someone and tell that they have it. I think it's best that firefighters, police officers, and EMS should do what's best to keep themselves safe," he said.

About 150 first responders dropped by East Baton Rouge EMS Headquarters to complete their series of shots. Spokesperson Mike Chustz was one of them.

"We at EMS are hoping this thing ends just as much as anybody else, because it has a tremendous effect on how we do our jobs. Let's just be patient and try to get through it together. We'll see what happens in the next three or four months," Chustz said.

Even though they've got the shot, Munn said first responders still have to be careful.

"I'm still going to be cautious and social distance, wash my hands and do what we're supposed to do. But other than that, I'm feeling a little bit more confident."

Health care workers believe maximum immunity kicks in two weeks after getting the second dose. Vaccinations will be given out to eligible first responders at EMS headquarters over the next two days.