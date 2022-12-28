Some Denham Springs homes to experience discolored water

DENHAM SPRINGS - Some water customers in Denham Springs will notice discoloration Wednesday night, into Thursday, due to tests being conducted on area hydrants.

Fire District 5 will be "flow testing" the hydrants south of I-12 in Plantation Estates and surrounding areas, beginning at 10 p.m. That could mean brown-tinted water running to faucets -- something likely to continue into Thursday.

No advisories or restrictions have been issued. City leaders tell WBRZ that the discoloration due to routine testing does not pose any health hazards.