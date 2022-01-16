48°
Snow flurries spotted across south Louisiana and southwest Mississippi
Early Sunday morning, snow flurries were seen across south Louisiana and southwest Mississippi.
The snow flurries were so light, they were hardly captured on radar.
While majority did not stick, it was still exciting to see!
@WBRZweather Snow Flurries in Crosby, MS pic.twitter.com/GouCG9oaqF— CC #ALLTHEWAYLIVE ! (@lsufan6383) January 16, 2022
Woodville snow flurries! @NorbNolty @TannerDMagee @terrenceginn @RickWardLA @MargaretOrr @Jay_WAFB @DrJoshWX @marisanuzzowx @WBRZweather @WAFBweather @SteveWAFB @BRProudNews #TheLodge #WoodvilleMs #deerhuntinginsnow pic.twitter.com/cMxxdcKVB1— Marty J Chabert (@MartyJChabert) January 16, 2022
