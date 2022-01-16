48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Snow flurries spotted across south Louisiana and southwest Mississippi

4 hours 43 minutes ago Sunday, January 16 2022 Jan 16, 2022 January 16, 2022 11:22 AM January 16, 2022 in Weather
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Jake Dalton

Early Sunday morning, snow flurries were seen across south Louisiana and southwest Mississippi.

The snow flurries were so light, they were hardly captured on radar.

While majority did not stick, it was still exciting to see!



Be sure to share your photos and videos with us!

TWITTER: @WBRZWEATHER

FACEBOOK: WBRZ WEATHER

EMAIL: weather@WBRZ.com

DOWNLOAD THE FREE WBRZ WX APP

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days