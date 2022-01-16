Snow flurries spotted across south Louisiana and southwest Mississippi

Early Sunday morning, snow flurries were seen across south Louisiana and southwest Mississippi.



The snow flurries were so light, they were hardly captured on radar.

While majority did not stick, it was still exciting to see!









