Smash and grab burglary has Ascension authorities on high alert
ASCENSION PARISH - A popular Gonzales gas station was targeted by burglars, Thursday morning.
Thieves broke into an Exxon Popingo's on Burnside Avenue, around 2 a.m.
Though management was hesitant to comment and officials have yet to release information related to the incident, WBRZ is able to report that authorities are looking for two suspects.
This article will be updated as authorities continue to respond to the incident.
