88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Slidell Police save woman from flooding SUV on Sunday

4 hours 39 minutes 46 seconds ago Tuesday, September 05 2023 Sep 5, 2023 September 05, 2023 2:47 PM September 05, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

SLIDELL - A woman was saved by a Slidell police officer from a drowning SUV on Sunday afternoon. 

A video posted by the Slidell Police Department shows the woman's car nose-first in to a flooded street. Officer Walden helped her out of the car and into safety. 

Trending News

The officer said the woman had driven her car into a ditch while driving with no visibility. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days