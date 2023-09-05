88°
Slidell Police save woman from flooding SUV on Sunday
SLIDELL - A woman was saved by a Slidell police officer from a drowning SUV on Sunday afternoon.
A video posted by the Slidell Police Department shows the woman's car nose-first in to a flooded street. Officer Walden helped her out of the car and into safety.
The officer said the woman had driven her car into a ditch while driving with no visibility.
