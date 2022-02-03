46°
Slidell man allegedly tries to hire hit-man on business partner

Thursday, February 03 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

SLIDELL - A businessman turned himself in to authorities Wednesday after he attempted to hire a hitman on his business partner.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Ahmad Slyyeh of Metairie tried to hire someone to murder the person who runs a business with in Slidell. After meeting with Slyyeh, the alleged hitman informed authorities of the plan.

Slyyeh turned himself in to the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center on Tuesday. He has been booked on one charge of Solicitation for Murder. His bond was set at $225,000.

