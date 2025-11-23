Sleeping child injured in second shooting on St. Gerard Avenue this week

BATON ROUGE - Another shooting in Baton Rouge has left a young child injured, coming just days after a deadly incident on the same street.

Early Saturday morning, around 3:47 a.m., shots were fired on St. Gerard Avenue. A 6-year-old sleeping on a couch inside a home was struck. Police say three adults and four children were inside at the time. The child survived and is expected to recover.

The shooting occurred only two days after 22-year-old Jamarqari Burris was killed in a shooting in the same location. Baton Rouge Police are still investigating what led to the gunfire.

For Cathy Toliver, hearing that another child was shot brought back painful memories. Her grandson, 3-year-old Devin Page Jr., was killed by a stray bullet while he was asleep in his bed in 2022 during a shootout outside his home. That case remains unsolved.

“I'm so grateful to God that that child is still here. And I would say to the parent of that child to govern that child, cover that child, because God gave that child a second chance,” Toliver said.

Having lived on St. Gerard Avenue herself, Toliver says the recent shootings brought back memories of crime in her old neighborhood.

“You know, it took me back to 2005 because at that time, that street was pretty dangerous and known for crime at the time,” Toliver said.

It is unclear if Saturday’s shooting was in response to Burris’ death. Toliver said families and neighborhoods have grown disconnected, and that tension contributes to violence.

“We don't talk anymore. We don't eat dinner at the table together anymore,” Toliver said. “Pick and choose your battles. Choose the ones that's not going to kill anybody.”

Police have not said whether the two shootings are connected. WBRZ will continue following the story and provide updates as more information becomes available.