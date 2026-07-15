Skate competition being held at Perkins Road Skatepark ahead of New Orleans X Games League Championship

BATON ROUGE — Ahead of the inaugural MoonPay X Games League Championship in New Orleans, a qualifying skate competition is being held in Baton Rouge.

The Baton Rouge competition is one of several being held across the state. Skaters competing at the events, including the one at Perkins Road Skatepark on Sunday, will be chosen to represent one of Louisiana's five area codes at X Fest during X Games in New Orleans 2026.

The winner of the league championship from July 24-26 in the Caesars Superdome will be crowned Battle of the Boot Champion, organizers said.

"Hosted in collaboration with Louisiana's skate community, including Rukus Skate Shop in Lafayette and the Capital Region, Still Pushing on the Northshore, Humidity Skate Shop in New Orleans and Tomahawk Skateshop in Monroe, along with the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation, the competitions are part of a partnership with X Games to expand access to action sports," organizers added.