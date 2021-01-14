Sito Narcisse chosen as new EBR Schools superintendent

BATON ROUGE - Sito Narcisse was chosen as the East Baton Rouge Schools superintendent to replace Dr. Brown Thursday night.

Narcisse was selected with five board members in his favor. Adam Smith came as a close second with four board members choosing him for the role.

Narcisse of Washington D.C. was one of the three candidates vying for the Superintendent role.

Joining Narcisse as finalists for the position were interim superintendent Adam Smith and Dr. Marla Shepard of Kansas City, Missouri.

Narcisse released the following statement moments after accepting his new role:

“I am both humbled and elated to have received the support of the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board and to have the opportunity to serve the students and families of this school district. I am honored to be trusted with this life-changing work and to collaborate with an amazing team committed to being the leadership our students deserve.”

“I am excited to jump in on day one and begin the work of transforming this district into one that is focused on students first, supports and recognizes educators for the professionals they are, and is responsive to the needs of our community. I am all in and I can’t wait to continue connecting with and learning from the amazing students, educators, and families in this district so that we can make this a school system that meets every student’s needs.”

“I believe in Baton Rouge, I believe in our teachers, and most of all I believe in our students. I am excited to get to work building a brighter future in Baton Rouge for all of our children.”

Narcisse replaced Leslie Brown after she suddenly resigned in early October due to health complications. Shortly after, Adam Smith was selected to act as interim superintendent.