Sisters give birth at the same hospital on the same day

NEW YORK - Two sisters from New York had babies on the same day last week, which also happened to be their father's birthday.

The incredible coincidence happened July 3 at Mercy Medical Center, when Simone Cumberbatch had her scheduled cesarean section. Simone's younger sister Shari happened to go into labor at that same hospital just hours earlier.

"At first I was shocked. I said, 'Wow this is really happening?'" Simone Cumberbatch, a mom of two, told Good Morning America. "When I realized it was real, I said, 'This is going to be a good thing.'"

Simone Cumberbatch gave birth to a girl, Liberty, at 5:30 p.m. Liberty's cousin, a girl named Hailey, arrived earlier that afternoon at 12:57 p.m.

Shari Cumberbatch had been induced and went into labor earlier than doctors expected, she said. The sisters share the same obstetrician, so Shari's labor postponed her sister's C-section.

"The doctor said, 'We've got an issue. Your sister was induced and I didn't expect her to go into labor until later, but she's 8 centimeters dilated and I'm going to have to take care of that,'" Simone Cumberbatch said.

Both sisters weren't due to give birth until mid-July. However, Simone Cumberbatch chose July 3 to have her C-section so her father could share a birthday with his grandchild.

Elmo Cumberbatch, who's now a grandfather to three girls, told Mercy Medical Center that he's excited to buy the kids presents.

Both sisters said they are pleased by the happy accident.

"I'm kind of hoping her cousin will be her best friend," Shari Cumberbatch said.