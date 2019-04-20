69°
Single-vehicle crash shuts down Hwy. 74 in Ascension Parish

Saturday, April 20 2019
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - Highway 74 in Ascension Parish is shut down at L. Landry Road due to a single-vehicle crash.

According to Louisiana State Police, one vehicle struck a utility pole around 6:45 a.m. Saturday. No injuries were reported.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said that the roadway could be closed for up to eight hours as crews work to repair the utility pole.

More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.

