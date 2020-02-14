Latest Weather Blog
Single-day tickets for 2017 Bayou Country Superfest go on sale Feb. 14
NEW ORLEANS – Single-day tickets for this year's Bayou Country Superfest will go on sale on Feb. 14 at 10 a.m.
The fest will feature Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert, Brooks & Dunn, Rascal Flatts, Thomas Rhett, Hank Williams, Jr, Brett Eldredge, Old Dominion and more. The fest will be held for the first time in the Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
Bayou Country Superfest will be held May 26, 27 and 28 with a free kick-off celebration on May 26 at Champions Square featuring Easton Corbin, Eric Paslay and Dylan Scott.
The lineup for the fest is as follows:
SATURDAY, MAY 27
Miranda Lambert
Brooks & Dunn
Rascal Flatts
Brett Eldredge
Jon Pardi
Chris Lane
SUNDAY, MAY 28
Blake Shelton
Thomas Rhett
Hank Williams Jr.
Old Dominion
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
Tickets available at BayouCountrySuperfest.com, Ticketmaster.com all Ticketmaster outlets, the Smoothie King Center Box Office or by calling (800)745-3000.
For more information on the festival visit www.BayouCountrySuperfest.com
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
An interview with the 2020 Krewe of Artemis
-
Valentine's Day with a local florist in Baton Rouge
-
BR Mardi Gras Parades: Krewe of Mystique to roll Saturday
-
Robbery suspect in custody after lengthy standoff on Sunshine Bridge
-
Sheriff's office reviewing policies after woman wrongfully arrested for EBR warrant on...