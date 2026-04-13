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Silver Alert canceled, 78-year-old Grant Parish woman found safe
GEORGETOWN — A Silver Alert was canceled Monday after a 78-year-old Grant Parish woman went missing, but was found safe hours later.
Louisiana State Police says the woman was discovered missing around 9:59 a.m., with troopers receiving a request to issue the alert at 11:56 a.m.
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Just before 2 p.m., LSP announced she had been found safe.
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