Siegen Lane Burgersmith to close later this month; staff offered positions at other BR locations
BATON ROUGE - The Burgersmith restaurant on Siegen Lane will close by the end of May, according to a company news release.
The owners chose not to renew the lease there and instead will reinvest in the company's other Baton Rouge area locations, the news release said. The staff at Siegen Lane will be offered positions at the other restaurants.
Burgersmith has extended the lease on its Juban Crossing location by five years and plans to do some remodeling and refreshing to that restaurant and the ones on Highland Road, Perkins Road and Acadian Thruway, Burgersmith owner and founder Russ Umbricht said in the news release.
