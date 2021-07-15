Shreveport man convicted after fatal crash in intersection

Matthew J. Parks

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man faces up to 30 years in prison after a jury convicted him Tuesday of killing a woman last summer while he was driving drunk.

Sentencing is set for Aug. 18 for Matthew J. Parks, 28, of Shreveport.

A news release from the Caddo Parish district attorney’s office said a six-person jury unanimously convicted Parks of vehicular homicide.

Prosecutors said Parks drove an SUV through a Shreveport intersection at about 60 mph on June 11, 2020, hitting a car driven by a 66-year-old woman. The woman was alone in her car. She was pinned in the wreckage and died at the scene. The news release did not give her name.

The crash data recorder from Parks’ SUV showed he was accelerating through the intersection and did not brake before the collision. A breath test determined he had a blood alcohol concentration of .142%. The threshold for drunken driving in Louisiana is .08%.

Defense attorneys argued that prosecutors failed to prove Parks was the driver of the SUV.