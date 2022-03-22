67°
Shots fired on Southern University campus, no reported injuries

BATON ROUGE - Gunshots were fired on Southern University's campus in the parking lot of Jones Hall but no one was injured, according to campus police. 

Police said it is not an active shooter situation and the campus is clear and safe. 

Anyone with information should call SUPD at (225) 771-2770. 

