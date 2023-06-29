Sheriff: Woman arrested for stealing tens of thousands of dollars from elderly father's bank account

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a woman for multiple financial crimes after she allegedly used her father's bank account to steal over $40,000.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, deputies spoke with a man who was told he was behind on his bills. He told deputies he had given his debit card to his daughter, Sarah Banks, to help him set up automatic bill payments.

For the entirety of 2022, it was found that Banks had been using her 81-year-old father's bank accounts to send herself money, write herself checks, and shop online. Additionally, Banks had changed the default phone number and mailing address on his father's accounts to be her own.

From Jan. 30 to Dec. 7 of 2022, Banks allegedly made 68 transferals, sending herself a total of $35,850. Banks also cashed one of her father's checks that she had made out to herself for a total of $5,823.

Banks was arrested Thursday for exploitation of the infirmed, bank fraud, theft, and illegal transmission of monetary funds.