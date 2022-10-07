Sheriff's office silent after Livingston deputy's deadly crash

DENHAM SPRINGS - The mother of 33-year-old Christinia Estave is demanding justice for her daughter, who was killed this summer when a Livingston Parish deputy slammed into her car on Range Avenue.



Initially, the sheriff's office said that deputy was responding to a shots fired call but gave limited information about it.

Melissa Allyn is hoping that a grand jury indicts the deputy involved when it convenes Tuesday.

"We all love you and miss you more than words can say," Allyn said as she fought back tears. "None of us are the same. May you spread your wings and just soar. We love you."

Allyn said since her daughter's death, getting information out of the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office has been challenging. To this day, she said she has not received a call from Livingston Sheriff Jason Ard or the deputy involved.

"Yes, I still pray for you, but I will never forgive you," Allyn said. "I will not forgive the lies. I will not forgive what you've done to this family, and I won't forgive the people who have helped you cover this up."

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office will not answer questions pertaining to the deputy's discipline or job status.

Estave's mother said she learned that the deputy received a citation for not wearing a seatbelt and was given a three-day suspension. She believes that's nothing more than a slap on the wrist.

"Officer did not give help there, period," Allyn said. "Public had to ask him if they needed help. They called while they were holding my daughter's leg trying to pray for her saying, 'baby, it's going to be okay.'"

Allyn believes it's time for favoritism to end, and to treat everyone the same.

"Oh, honey, if I would have hit you and killed you and never used my brakes, no evidence of me trying to stop, and you hit them so hard going 87 miles per hour and go past two football fields... Do you think I would really think I would not have something done and be walking the streets?" Allyn said.

The family said the grand jury could be looking at charges tied to negligent homicide or careless operation. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office has not responded to our follow-up questions about the deputy's discipline.