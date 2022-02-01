Sheriff's office seeks 3 for questioning about woman's body found in Ascension Parish

GONZALES - A woman's body was found stuffed inside a plastic container sitting in an abandoned pick-up truck over the weekend, according to Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies.

The sheriff's office said the grisly discovery was made Friday evening on a dead-end street near Bayou Narcisse Road. According to officials, someone came across the truck and was looking for valuables when he found the remains of the woman, 24-year-old Crystal Scott.

On Tuesday, the department said investigators believe the woman died of an overdose and that her body was likely dumped there "out of fear."

The sheriff's office said Sedrick Credit, Ashley Nicole Simoneaux and Ladarrius "Deezy Black" Alverez are all wanted for questioning.

The incident remains under investigation.