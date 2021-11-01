66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Sheriff's deputy arrested, allegedly murdered wife and child on Halloween

2 hours 16 minutes 46 seconds ago Monday, November 01 2021 Nov 1, 2021 November 01, 2021 5:00 PM November 01, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop
Photo: KNOE

MONROE - A deputy at the Ouachita Correctional Center was released from his job after being arrested for allegedly killing his wife and child.

KNOE reported the Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested Blake Bardwell around 1:35 p.m. Sunday at a home on Old Sterlington Road.

Deputies found two victims, Bardwell's wife and his child, dead at the scene and took Bardwell into custody.

He was booked in two counts of second-degree murder.

KNOE said Bardwell was a deputy at the Ouachita Correctional Center since 2019 but was terminated upon his arrest on Halloween night.

