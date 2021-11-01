66°
Sheriff's deputy arrested, allegedly murdered wife and child on Halloween
MONROE - A deputy at the Ouachita Correctional Center was released from his job after being arrested for allegedly killing his wife and child.
KNOE reported the Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested Blake Bardwell around 1:35 p.m. Sunday at a home on Old Sterlington Road.
Deputies found two victims, Bardwell's wife and his child, dead at the scene and took Bardwell into custody.
He was booked in two counts of second-degree murder.
KNOE said Bardwell was a deputy at the Ouachita Correctional Center since 2019 but was terminated upon his arrest on Halloween night.
