Sheriff: One arrested after car wash shooting in Hammond; one suspect at large

Tommie Alexander

HAMMOND - One man was arrested, and one suspect remains at large after a shooting at a car wash in Tangipahoa Parish Saturday afternoon.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office identified Tommie Alexander, 19, and Mikel "Kato" Lassare, 20, as suspects in the shooting. Alexander was arrested, but deputies are asking for the public's help in locating Lassare.

The sheriff's office responded to a reported shooting at a car wash on Club Deluxe Road near Happywoods Road in Hammond around 2 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies say two juveniles were sitting inside a vehicle going through the car wash when a second vehicle pulled into the neighboring wash bay. One person allegedly got out of the second vehicle, approached the juveniles and shot at their vehicle multiple times.

When the juveniles attempted to flee the scene, they crashed into another uninvolved vehicle, deputies say.

No one was injured by gunfire, but one of the juveniles was transported to a hospital after sustaining minor injuries in the crash.

After the shooting, Tommie Alexander was located and taken into custody on two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Deputies are still searching for 20-year-old Mikel "Kato" Lassare, who is wanted on two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lassare should contact the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office at (985) 345-6150.