Sheriff: Man with 5 past DWI arrests booked again for drunk driving

LABADIEVILLE - The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man on his third DWI charge in 10 years after he was seen driving erratically on a highway over the weekend.

The sheriff's office say a deputy pulled over Lynn Rhodes, 37, after someone reported his vehicle for driving recklessly on LA 1 Saturday night.

When the deputy questioned the driver, he picked up a strong odor of alcohol on Rhodes' breath. He also performed poorly in a series of field sobriety tests.

Rhodes was taken to the Assumption Parish Detention Center, where he refused to submit a breathalyzer test. After applying for a search warrant to obtain a blood sample from Rhodes, it was discovered he had been arrested for DWI five times in the past, including twice within the past decade.

Rhodes was booked on charges of DWI (third offense), reckless operation of a motor vehicle and unlawful refusal to submit to a chemical test for intoxication. He was released after posting a $17,200 bond.