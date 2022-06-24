Sheriff: Man shot 'multiple rounds' at deputies before being hit by returned fire, arrested

ST. FRANCISVILLE - A man shot several times at a group of deputies and damaged sheriff's vehicles before they returned fire and were able to arrest him.

The West Feliciana Sheriff's Office received several calls Friday afternoon about a man causing disturbances in his neighborhood. According to Sheriff Brian Spillman, the man's parents called deputies multiple times to have him removed from their home.

The second time the man's parents called the sheriff's office, he had a weapon and was waiting at their door.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they confronted the man, who reportedly fired "multiple rounds," striking a vehicle twice.

One of the deputies returned fire and was able to incapacitate the man and take him into custody.

According to Sheriff Spillman, the man appeared to be suffering from a mental illness.

EMS were sent to the scene, but the extent of the man's injuries is unclear. The man is expected to survive.