Sheriff: Man accidentally shot woman in face during argument
BATON ROUGE - A woman was hospitalized after an argument led to a man shooting her in the face.
According to arrest reports from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, Dewayne Powell, 28, was in an argument with a woman over domestic matters when the woman pulled a gun from under her pillow. The argument reportedly then turned physical, and Powell was able to seize the gun from the woman.
Powell "reflexively" threw his arm out during the altercation, heard a gunshot, and saw he had shot the woman in the face.
Powell tried to help the woman with her wound and called for help, which was verified by a 911 call, according to EBRSO.
Deputies arrested Powell and booked him on unlawful possession of a firearm and negligently discharging a firearm resulting in injury.
