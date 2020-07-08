Sheriff: Longtime EBR deputy dies unexpectedly at 53

BATON ROUGE - A 27-year veteran with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office passed away while out of town Tuesday night.

According to Sheriff Sid Gautreaux, 53-year-old Lieutenant Terryl Carter Sr. passed away while with his family outside the parish. The sheriff said Carter had served in the department for nearly three decades, mostly recently as lieutenant over the school resource officers assigned to the Central School District.

Carter has several family members serving in roles throughout the department, including his wife Captain Pauline Carter, his son Terryl Carter Jr., and his nephew Gregory Wilson.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Carter's death was not said to be coronavirus-related.

"I’m saddened to report the tragic news that EBRSO Lieutenant Terryl Carter, Sr. passed away unexpectedly last night while out of town with family. Terryl, 53, has served our agency and our community well for the past 27 years. He served in many roles during his tenure, with his most recent as Lieutenant over the School Resources Officers assigned to the Central School District.

Not only did Terryl dedicate his life to public service, but he leaves behind a strong legacy of dedication to our community. The Sheriff’s Office is blessed to have his wife, Captain Pauline Carter, serve our Capital Area Training Academy; his son Terryl Carter, Jr. serve in our Prison Records division; and his nephew Gregory Wilson serve in Uniform Patrol at our Gardere Substation.

I am forever grateful to Terryl for his service; and I am blessed to call his family, my family. Please join me in praying for all that loved him during this most difficult time. I have no doubt that Terryl has impacted the hearts of many. He will be forever missed."



