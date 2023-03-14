Sheriff: Deputies seize over 5K fentanyl pills, 10 guns during investigation into overdose deaths

BATON ROUGE - Deputies have taken more than 5,000 fentanyl pills and multiple guns off the street after investigating into a drug ring potentially responsible for numerous overdose deaths.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, narcotics agents were contacted by the homicide division after overdose deaths tied to fentanyl. After making controlled buys of fentanyl pills, deputies got search warrants for four properties: 224 W Chalfont Dr., 6750 Harry Dr., 13934 Azalea Park Ave., and 12945 Wallis St.

Deputies found the following items:

· Over 5,000 pressed fentanyl pills

· 1 pint of promethazine syrup

· 174 dosage units of Xanax/Alprazolam

· 24 dosage units of Clonazepam

· 4 pounds of marijuana

· 5 ounces of THC edibles

· Over $4,000 (pending seizure)

· Glock handgun (9mm)

· Glock handgun (9mm)

· Glock handgun (.40 cal)

· Tec-9 “handgun” (9mm)

· Geisselle AR-15 rifle (.556)

· Anderson Arms AR-15 rifle (.556)

· Mini Draco rifle (7.62 cal)

· Canik handgun (9mm)

· S&W handgun (.22 cal)

· Stoeger Llama handgun (9mm)

· Numerous high capacity magazines

Deputies arrested Kane Rogers, Gearold Delone, Jayden Joiner, Denzell Collins, Gavin Shook and Michael Seal on various drugs and weapons charges.