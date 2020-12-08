Sheriff: A dozen inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Livingston Parish Jail

LIVINGSTON - A dozen inmates are currently quarantined at the Livingston Parish jail after testing positive for the coronavirus, Sheriff Jason Ard confirmed.

According to the sheriff's office, those 12 inmates have been placed in quarantine as of Tuesday afternoon. The sheriff emphasized that those inmates are being held separate from the the rest of the jail population.

You can read the full statement from Sheriff Ard below.

"Those dozen are quarantined & are NOT part of the general population. We (LPSO & The Parish Medical staff) continue to work with the Louisiana Department of Health & the Louisiana Department of Public Safety & Corrections to follow safety protocols, quarantine procedures & testing of offenders. We continue to be focused on reducing the potential impact of this virus within the LPDC."