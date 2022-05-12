90°
Sheriff: 8-year-old shot in Livingston Parish early Thursday morning
SPRINGFIELD - A child was struck by gunfire during an apparent drive-by shooting in Livingston Parish overnight.
The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Pardue Road, north of Main Street. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the victim, an 8-year-old girl, is in stable condition.
The department said the girl was sitting in a vehicle when shots were fired toward a home, striking the child. Investigators said a dark-colored sedan was spotted in the area, but deputies have not identified a suspect at this time.
A similar shooting was reported in that same area just days earlier, according to the sheriff's office.
