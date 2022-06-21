Sheriff: 3-year-old shot self after father left gun unattended

BAKER - A toddler was taken to the hospital after he shot himself with a gun left unattended.

Authorities responded to a report of an injured toddler on the 2300 block of Ray Weiland Drive on Tuesday afternoon.

The toddler was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, sources said. His injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening.

At this time, there are no charges pending for the child's guardians.