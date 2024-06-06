Latest Weather Blog
Sheriff: 3 wounded after 'gun battle' in Ascension Parish
GEISMAR - Officials say a shootout left three people injured Wednesday afternoon.
The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at a trailer off Conner Road in Geismar. Sheriff Bobby Webre said the shooting unfolded after a group of young men showed up at a trailer where another group of men were reportedly recording a music video.
Webre said the "gun battle" broke out during a confrontation between the two groups.
Officials tell WBRZ Eric Washington sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, 18-year-old Jaydin Johnson was shot in the hand, and 21-year-old Jeramiah Hall was shot in the face.
All three victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.
Investigators have yet to determine the identity of the shooter or if there were multiple shooters.
Trending News
The investigation is ongoing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tuesday storms result in heavy damage in Tangipahoa Parish
-
CEO of Acadian Ambulance Services dies after fight with cancer
-
Woman killed in shooting after confronting burglars targeting her car on Spanish...
-
State Police, deputies call off search for suspect that jumped bridge in...
-
Officers searching for suspect after one killed in Plaquemine shooting on Tuesday...