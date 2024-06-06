Sheriff: 3 wounded after 'gun battle' in Ascension Parish

GEISMAR - Officials say a shootout left three people injured Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at a trailer off Conner Road in Geismar. Sheriff Bobby Webre said the shooting unfolded after a group of young men showed up at a trailer where another group of men were reportedly recording a music video.

Webre said the "gun battle" broke out during a confrontation between the two groups.

Officials tell WBRZ Eric Washington sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, 18-year-old Jaydin Johnson was shot in the hand, and 21-year-old Jeramiah Hall was shot in the face.

All three victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

Investigators have yet to determine the identity of the shooter or if there were multiple shooters.

The investigation is ongoing.