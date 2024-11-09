81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sex offender fled from traffic stop, officials still searching

1 hour 53 minutes 19 seconds ago Saturday, November 09 2024 Nov 9, 2024 November 09, 2024 11:28 AM November 09, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Lucia Restrepo Bralley

JACKSON — Officials are searching for a wanted sex offender who fled from a traffic stop early Saturday morning. 

Oaton Armwood, 52, was stopped by East Feliciana deputies for driving a car with no tail lights near Colonial Drive and US Hwy 61 at around 3:30 a.m. As the deputy approached, Armwood exited the car and fled on foot southbound parallel to Hwy 61.

The vehicle’s other passengers identified Armwood to deputies who then contacted the Dixon Correctional Institute chase team.

Armwood is wanted by EFSO for traffic violations, flight from an officer and failure to register as a sex offender. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black sweatpants and a black durag.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days