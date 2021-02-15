25°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Several parishes enforcing curfews Monday night

3 hours 2 minutes 8 seconds ago Monday, February 15 2021 Feb 15, 2021 February 15, 2021 1:06 PM February 15, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Several local parishes are enforcing curfews due to hazardous conditions brought on by Monday's winter storm. 

Read the full list of curfews below. We will update this list as more parishes make announcements.

Baker

- 8 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday

East Baton Rouge

- 8 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday

Livingston Parish

- dusk Monday til dawn Tuesday

Pointe Coupee Parish

- 6 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday

West Baton Rouge Parish

- 9 p.m. Monday to dawn Tuesday

Click here for more information on area road closures. 

