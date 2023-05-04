78°
Seventh-grader arrested over threats made to Zachary middle school, police say

4 hours 7 minutes 26 seconds ago Thursday, May 04 2023 May 4, 2023 May 04, 2023 6:51 AM May 04, 2023 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY - A seventh-grader has been arrested after allegedly posting threats against a Zachary middle school.

Zachary Police said Thursday that the student had been arrested. Northwestern Middle officials notified parents of the threats made on social media toward the school after they were published sometime Thursday morning.

This story is developing.

