Latest Weather Blog
Seven semifinalists set in University of Louisiana Monroe search
MONROE, La. (AP) — Seven semifinalists have been named to be the next president of the University of Louisiana at Monroe, including three current Louisiana administrators.
The News Star reports that the candidates include University of Louisiana System Provost Jeannine Kahn, as well as ULM business and social science dean Ronald Berry and Julia Letlow, ULM’s executive assistant for external affairs.
Also in the running are Third Eye Consulting Group Founder Katrice Albert, University of Texas Permian Basin Provost Daniel Heimmerman, Miami University of Ohio business professor Tim Holcomb and Cal State Fullerton Provost Sheri McMahan.
On-campus interviews are scheduled beginning Aug. 17, with University of Louisiana system supervisors expected to name a new president on Aug. 27. The search to replace retiring President Nick Bruno has been delayed by COVID-19 shutdowns. Last week, supervisors named Edwin Litolff as interim president to run things after Bruno retires on June 30.
The search committee is taking comments online.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
La Leadership Institute hosts tailgate graduation for 2020 seniors
-
Gov Edwards to decide on Phase 2 process
-
Tuesday morning shooting on N. Sherwood Forest Drive injures one
-
EBR school system announces dates for 'modified' in-person graduation ceremonies
-
OLOL 'encouraged' by convalescent plasma treatment; looking for more donors
Sports Video
-
LSU Coaches dish on latest with football team
-
New West Feliciana football coach unsure of when he'll meet his new...
-
Walker's Christian Cassels signing with Belhaven is true comeback story
-
Southeastern stud gets pro opportunity in native Canada
-
Southern Law grad is instilling faith in others through faith