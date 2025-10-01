Latest Weather Blog
Seven LSU students arrested, one booked into jail after presidential search committee meeting
BATON ROUGE - Several LSU students protesting during the presidential search committee meeting on campus were taken into custody Wednesday.
WBRZ was at the meeting where student Gabriella Juarez was forcefully removed by LSUPD officers while wearing a shirt that said "NO MAGA PRESIDENT." She and other students were protesting appointments to the LSU Board of Supervisors by Governor Jeff Landry.
Juarez was speaking during the public comment section of the meeting and went over her time before being escorted out by officers and put into a police car.
Students chanted "shame on you" as she was taken out of the meeting. Outside, students were placed into handcuffs by LSUPD officers. Protesters said they were detained for blocking the LSUPD vehicle that Juarez was in.
A WBRZ crew on campus said six students that were taken into custody and put in a holding cell have been released. Juarez was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for resisting an officer and prohibition of interference with educational process.
